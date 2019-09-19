Dennis DeYoung Grand Illusion Tour sailing into Rose-Hulman

Come sail away with former Styx lead singer, pianist and songwriter Dennis DeYoung when he performs some of his best-known music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Hatfield Hall Theater.
DeYoung, one of rock’s most distinctive voices, will perform the music of Styx’s platinum “The Grand Illusion” album, plus other classic rock anthems such as “Renegade,” “Blue Collar Man” and “Suite Madame Blue.”
“I grew up singing ‘Come Sail Away’ and ‘Mr. Roboto’ when they were played on the radio. I can’t wait to experience them live and in person, in the best concert venue in town,” said Dan Tryon, director of performing arts at Rose-Hulman.
DeYoung is a founding member of Styx, a band whose arena-rock anthems helped define the 1970s. Their hits included such chart-topping singles as “Lady,” “Babe,” “Come Sail Away,” “Too Much Time on my Hands,” “Best of Times” and “Mr. Roboto.” DeYoung was the lead singer and songwriter for seven of the band’s eight Top 10 hits.
Tickets are $49 for adults and $44 for those under age 18. VIP tickets are $75 and include a meet-and-greet with DeYoung and members of his new band, along with the opportunity to sit in the first three rows of the theater.
Get tickets online at hatfieldhall.com or by calling 812-877-8544. The ticket desk in Hatfield Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before the show, if seats remain available.
