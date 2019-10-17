Today
Beginner line dance for adults of all ages, at Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St., 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; intermediate line dance, 7:30 to 8:30.
Monday
Line/partner dance, for adults of all ages, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Wabash Activity Center.
Tuesday
Line dance, intermediate for adults of all ages, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Wabash Activity Center; beginner belly dance for adults of all ages, 7 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Beginner line dance, for adults of all ages, 10:30 to 11 a.m.; intermediate line dance, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Wabash Activity Center.
