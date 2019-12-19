Crosley Radio Players presenting first New Year's Eve show

The Crosley Radio Players will, for the first time in their 13-year history, present a New Year’s Eve show.
Entertainment will begin at 10 p.m. Dec. 31 in the Wabash Activity Center, Fifth and Poplar streets.
The Crosley show will feature episodes of The Whistler, Fibber McGee & Molly, and Your Hit Parade. At the conclusion of the “regular” part of Your Hit Parade an extended musical segment will begin, and continue until midnight with many memorable songs of the era, allowing those in attendance to dance. There will be a cash bar, as well as free refreshments for all. In the parking lot there will be a 5-foot diameter, World War Two vintage, carbon-arc searchlight beckoning people to attend with its 850-million candlepower beam.
The Whistler, which enjoyed a 13-year run on mainly West Coast radio from May 16, 1942, until Sept. 22, 1955, was considered one of radio’s top mysteries. The stories followed a formula in which a person’s criminal acts were typically undone either by an overlooked but important detail or by their own stupidity. Famed TV writer Rod Serling credited The Whistler as his inspiration for The Twilight Zone. Ironic twist endings were a key feature of each episode.
Beginning a 24-year radio run in April, 1935, Peoria, Illinois, natives Jim and Marian Jordan became one of America’s most beloved comedy couples in Fibber McGee and Molly. Many reoccurring gags and characters heard in the 1,611 episodes kept the nation howling with laughter through two wars and a depression.
Terre Haute native, Bill Thompson voiced no fewer than four different character’s voices. Long-running musical show, Your Hit Parade, debuted April 20, 1935, on NBC and bounced between NBC and CBS until after World War II. Dozens of singers and band leaders appeared on the show, including Frank Sinatra and Doris Day. But the bulk of the singing was done by the “regular” cast of the show, as the producers wanted to highlight the songs instead of the singers. For the entire radio run, the show had only one sponsor: Lucky Strike Cigarettes. The radio version lasted until Jan. 16, 1953.
Doors open New Year’s Eve at 9 p.m. Tickets are now available at the Wabash Activity Center, Fifth and Poplar streets, in Terre Haute. Admission is $15 for adults and $6 for children. Proceeds benefit the WAC. Contact the center at 812-232-3245 for more details.
