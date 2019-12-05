Crosley Radio Players present Christmas show

The Crosley Radio Players will present their 13th annual Christmas show on Wednesday in the Wabash Activity Center at Fifth and Poplar streets in Terre Haute.
Members of the Crosley Radio Players will sing Christmas carols starting at about 6:45 p.m., with the show beginning at 7. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
This year’s offering will be the 1939 CBS Radio Network’s version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
The story, which dates to 1843 has been a yearly tradition for over 175 years. The CBS radio version featured Academy Award-winning actor Lionel Barrymore in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge for 18 of the 20 consecutive years it aired, beginning Christmas Eve of 1934.
Seating is limited. Refreshments will be served.
Tickets are available in advance at the center; $10 for adults, $6 for children. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to benefit the center.
