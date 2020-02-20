The 2020 Marsh Madness Sandhill Crane Festival is scheduled for Feb. 28 and 29 at Linton and its Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area.
The evening kickoff banquet will be Feb. 28 in the Linton Elks Club. Activities continue Feb. 29 throughout Greene County.
The festival is presented by the Friends of Goose Pond organization. The group can be reached at friendsofgoosepond.org, mail@friendsofgoosepond.org and on Facebook.
It is a community-based bird festival celebrating Greene County’s natural resources, especially the annual spring migration of sandhill cranes and waterfowl to the area.
Tickets are $25 per person, allowing admission to kickoff events and activities at Humphreys Park. Tickets are available at friendsofgoosepond.org/product/2020-marsh-madness-ticket.
Marsh Madness includes guided bus tours, self-guided driving tours, an arts and crafts fair, kids’ activities, speakers and presentations, exhibitors, live birds of prey from The Dwight Chamberlain Raptor Center at Hardy Lake SRA and live reptiles from the Wabash Valley Herpetological Society.
Bus tours are scheduled on Feb. 29. All buses arrive and depart from the East Cabin in Humphreys Park. There will be exhibitors set up in the East Cabin.
Schedule of events
Feb. 28
• Reception for Marsh Madness featured artist Luke Buck, 2 to 5 p.m., the East Gallery, Carnegie Heritage & Arts Center, 110 E. Vincennes St., Linton. Exhibit continues 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday through March.
• 2020 Marsh Madness Kickoff Banquet, 5 p.m., Linton Elks, Indiana 54 East. Cash bar open/silent auction items available.
Feb. 29
• Goose Pond: “The Story of a Wetland and Its Neighbors,” a film by Bill Barnes documenting the Goose Pond FWA restoration, 11 a.m., Linton Cinema. Admittance by wristband available for purchase at the theater or at the Roy Clark Building, Humphrey’s Park.
• Events at Roy Clark Community Building in Humphreys Park, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. self-guided driving tours; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fish King Concessions by Trent Wilkes; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. arts and crafts fair; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. live birds of prey program; 10 to 10:45 a.m. Hardy Lake birds of prey program; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wabash Valley Herpetological Society live reptile and amphibian display; 1to 1:45 p.m. Wonderful Whooping Cranes of Indiana; 2 to 2:45 p.m. Hardy Lake birds of prey program.
The following Girl Scouts Cabin presentations and activities require purchase of a festival admission ticket/wristband.
• Venue: Girl Scout Cabin in Humphreys Park — 11 to 11:45 a.m. owl pellet activity for kids young and old, with Amy Kearns; noon to 12:45 p.m. Monarch butterfly conservation, how you can help.
• Venue: Roy Clark Building Humphrey’s Park — 1 to 1:45 p.m., Wonderful Whooping Cranes of Indiana. Melanie Cowell, Outreach Specialist for the International Crane Foundation, will talk about the history of the whooping crane in North America.
• Venue: East Cabin in Humphreys Park — 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. bus tours of area.
• Venue: West Cabin in Humphreys Park — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids activities, bird house construction. Open to kids 12 and under accompanied by an adult.
