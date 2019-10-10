Several activities are scheduled Friday through Oct. 20 during the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival celebration at Montezuma.
The Country Store, all vendors and crafters will be open daily throughout the 10-day festival. Montezuma Boys Baseball Organization will have their annual hog roast each day. In addition, a guided Wabash and Erie Canal history tour of Montezuma will be offered daily. Admission fee is $5.
A community wide yard sale is scheduled 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Saturdays.
Other activities:
• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Wabash & Erie Canal Car and Truck Show. Contact Daryl Hobson 765-426-4277 or dhobson31@comcast.net.
• Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Wabash & Erie Canal Antique Power Show. Contact Hobson.
• Canal tours and B&O Railroad Bridge shuttles all day.
• Homemade crullers by Montezuma Eastern Star 537 in the shack on Crawford Street.
• Girls Softball Organization cooking beans in a huge cast iron kettle on an open fire downtown. Cornbread included with dinner.
• Chair caning, rope making, other demonstrations.
There will be ample free parking for all activities. For camping availability at Reeder Park, contact Penny Cox at 765-245-2045 or jcoxforce@sbcflobal.net.
Visit montezuma.in.gov, call 765-592-0829, or like Montezuma Covered Bridge Festival Volunteer Committee on Facebook.
