Couple to perform concert at Linn Park in Martinsville

Jake and Mikayla Hoult will be in concert on Saturday at the Linn Park amphitheater in downtown Martinsville, Illinois.
The free concert, sponsored by Martinsville on the Move, will begin at 7 p.m. CDT.
The husband-wife duo’s performance will include high energy country, rock and roll, pop and Christian. Their wide variety of genre has attributed to their ever-growing success.
Jake Hoult, a country singer-songwriter from central Illinois, started performing in local talent shows, churches and small events at age 4. Today, in his 20s, Jake has had the pleasure of performing in front of audiences across the U.S., including venues in Branson, Missouri and Nashville, Tennessee. He has shared concert bills with a number of classic country artists, including Ronnie McDowell, as well as contemporary Christian artist Matthew West.
Hoult’s wife, Mikayla, is an equally talented musician, both vocally and playing a variety of instruments.
At 6 p.m., concert-goers can dine in the park with food available from Sadie’s and the Concession Stand. Take a lawn chair for more comfortable seating.
