Coon Holler Music featured at bluegrass jam

Coon Holler Music will be the featured band at the National Crossroads Bluegrass and Acoustic Music Association monthly bluegrass jam at 7 p.m. Saturday in Moench Hall at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Coon Holler Music is owned and operated by Judy Green in rural Clinton. She offers traditional bluegrass guitar, fiddle, mandolin, bass fiddle, banjo and vocal instruction for all ages. She believes music is meant to be shared with others, and her students are encouraged to collaborate with other musicians and perform on stage at a very young age.
While developing their musical talents, they also are building social skills, gaining self confidence among their peers and in front of an audience, and most important, learning that music can be fun.
Coon Holler Music encompasses several groups that are organized by age, skill level and performance readiness. They perform year-round at fairs, festivals, churches and private events.
The showcase, The Coon Holler Kids, have become well-known in the Wabash Valley. Their performance schedule is usually very busy, especially during festival season, spring through late fall.
Admission is free for performers and spectators.
For more information can call 812-877-3382.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.