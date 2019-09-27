Today — PUP with ILLUMINATI HOTTIES, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $22 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Friday — KID ROCK with HANK WILLIAMS JR., at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 7 p.m. Tickets: $58.50 to $600, livenation.com. (*)
Sunday — THE FARM HANDS QUARTET, at First Christian Church, 1875 U.S. 40, Brazil, 6 p.m. Tickets: Free, love offering; information, 502-262-0428 or plindley2frontofficepr.com.
Tuesday — BRENT COBB AND THEM with THE NATIONAL RESERVE (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $15 to $17, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101.
Oct. 3 — COM TRUISE (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $20, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101.
Oct. 4 — NATE BARGATZE, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $35, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Oct. 5 — BOB SEGER, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $49 to $725, bankerslifefieldhouse.com. (*)
Oct. 14 — RODNEY MARSALIS PHILADELPHIA BIG BRASS, at Tilson Auditorium, 200 N. Eighth St., Indiana State University; pre-event 6:30 p.m., Heritage Ballroom; performance 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $22 to $24, hulmancenter.org or 877-ISU-TIXS (478-8497), on sale now. (*)
Oct. 19-20 — INDIANAPOLIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA featuring SEAN CHEN, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 3 p.m. Oct. 20. Tickets: $25, $35 and $40, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org. (*)
Oct. 19 — AJR, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $35.50, livenation.com. (*)
Oct. 24 — YOUNG THUG and MACHINE GUN KELLY, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 to $199. (*)
Oct. 26 — STEEP CANYON RANGERS, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Nov. 3 — TAJ EXPRESS: THE BOLLYWOOD MUSICAL REVUE, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7 p.m. Tickets: $19 and $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Nov. 9 — X AMBASSADORS, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $32 advance, $40 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Nov. 15 — THE MIDTOWN MEN, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 p.m. Tickets: $19 and $69, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Nov. 23 — INDIANAPOLIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA featuring ANDRÉS CÁRDENES and MARJORIE LANGE HANNA, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $35 and $40, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org. (*)
Nov. 29 — STEEL PANTHER, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $30 day of show, $69 four-pack, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Dec. 3 — DISNEY JUNIOR HOLIDAY PARTY!, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 6 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $59.50, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
