Ticket Announcements
Friday — WINNETKA BOWLING LEAGUE with MADDIE JAY (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $15, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101, on sale now.
Oct. 26 — TAUK with MUNGION (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 10 p.m. Tickets: $15 to $17, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101, on sale now.
Nov. 1 — JOSIE DUNNE and THE HECKS (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101, on sale now.
Nov. 9 — COMMISSIONED, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: $39.99 to $99, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now.
Nov. 25 — ALICE COOPER, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $99.50, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now.
Dec. 10 — 99.5 ZPL JINGLE JAM featuring LIZZO, WHY DON’T WE and MAX, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35, bankerslifefieldhouse.com, on sale now.
Jan. 25, 2020 — MIRANDA LAMBERT with CODY JOHNSON and LANCO, at Ford Center, 1 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Evansville, 7 p.m. Tickets: $50.75 to $174.75, fordcenter.com, on sale now.
Saturday-Sunday — INDIANAPOLIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA featuring SEAN CHEN, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $25, $35 and $40, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Saturday — AJR, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $35.50, livenation.com.
Oct. 24 — YOUNG THUG and MACHINE GUN KELLY, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 to $199.
Oct. 26 — STEEP CANYON RANGERS, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Nov. 3 — TAJ EXPRESS: THE BOLLYWOOD MUSICAL REVUE, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7 p.m. Tickets: $19 and $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Nov. 9 — X AMBASSADORS, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $32 advance, $40 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com.
Nov. 15 — THE MIDTOWN MEN, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 p.m. Tickets: $19 and $69, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Nov. 23 — INDIANAPOLIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA featuring ANDRÉS CÁRDENES and MARJORIE LANGE HANNA, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $35 and $40, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Nov. 29 — STEEL PANTHER, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $30 day of show, $69 four-pack, oldnationalcentre.com.
Dec. 3 — DISNEY JUNIOR HOLIDAY PARTY!, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 6 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $59.50, oldnationalcentre.com.
