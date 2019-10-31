Ticket Announcements
Friday — JJ WILDE with BETCHA (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101.
Nov. 15 — WILLIAM WILD (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: $13 to $15, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101, on sale now.
Nov. 30 — LEFT LANE CRUISER (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $13 to $15, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101, on sale now.
Dec. 7-8 — INDIANAPOLIS SYMPHONIC CHOIR, at Warren Performing Arts Center, Warren Central High School, 9500 E. 16th St., Indianapolis, 3 p.m., sign language interpretation Dec. 8. Tickets: $21 to $57, indychoir.org or 866-710-8942, on sale now.
Dec. 20-22 — INDIANAPOLIS SYMPHONIC CHOIR, at the Palladium at the Center for Performing Arts, 1 Center Green, Carmel, 3 p.m., except 8 p.m. Dec. 20, sign language interpretation Dec. 21. Tickets: $21 to $57, indychoir.org or 866-710-8942, on sale now.
Dec. 21 — SARA EVANS with TEMECULA ROAD, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 8 p.m. Tickets: $35 to $319, www.browncountymusiccenter.com, on sale now.
Dec. 21 — 800 LB. GORILLA and STEADY FLOW (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $13 to $15, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101, on sale now.
Jan. 17, 2020 — MORGAN WALLEN with JON LANGSTON and ASHLAND CRAFT, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $35 advance, $40 day of show, $99 four-pack, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now.
Jan. 31, 2020 — AMBER LIU, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 advance, $30 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now.
Feb. 4, 2020 — SUBTRONICS featuring HE$H with CHEE, BOMMER and LEVEL UP, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $35 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now.
Feb. 29, 2020 — THE BEACH BOYS, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 3 p.m. Tickets: $35 to $75, www.browncountymusiccenter.com, on sale now.
III
Friday — WAR RADIO, at Clay County 4-H Fairgrounds, 6650 N. Indiana 59, Brazil, 6 p.m. Tickets: $10 at event; information, ymcaswv.org.
Friday — JOSIE DUNNE and THE HECKS (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101.
Saturday — SONGS OF REVOLUTION, at Spirit and Place Festival, The Church Within, 1125 Spruce St., 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, 317-274-2455 or spiritandplace.org.
Sunday — TAJ EXPRESS: THE BOLLYWOOD MUSICAL REVUE, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Tuesday — GRYFFIN, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m.Tickets: $25 advance, $30 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com.
Nov. 7 — THE CHAINSMOKERS with 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER and LENNON STELLA, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: $39.50 to $295,bankerslifefieldhouse.com.
Nov. 9 — COMMISSIONED, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: $39.99 to $99, oldnationalcentre.com.
Nov. 9 — X AMBASSADORS, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $32 advance, $40 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com.
Nov. 15 — THE MIDTOWN MEN, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 p.m. Tickets: $19 and $69, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Nov. 16 — INCUBUS with LE BUTCHERETTES, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $49.50 to $149.50, oldnationalcentre.com.
Nov. 23 — INDIANAPOLIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 to $40, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Nov. 23 — INDIANAPOLIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA featuring ANDRÉS CÁRDENES and MARJORIE LANGE HANNA, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $35 and $40, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Nov. 25 — ALICE COOPER, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $99.50, oldnationalcentre.com.
Nov. 29 — STEEL PANTHER, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $30 day of show, $69 four-pack, oldnationalcentre.com.
Dec. 3 — DISNEY JUNIOR HOLIDAY PARTY!, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 6 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $59.50, oldnationalcentre.com.
Dec. 7-8 — STRAIGHT NO CHASER, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis; 4 and 8 p.m. Dec. 7, 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets: $34.50 to $89.50, oldnationalcentre.com.
Dec. 10 — 99.5 ZPL JINGLE JAM featuring LIZZO, WHY DON’T WE and MAX, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35, bankerslifefieldhouse.com.
Jan. 4-5, 2020 — NICK JR. LIVE, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets: $22 to $68, oldnationalcentre.com.
Jan. 25, 2020 — MIRANDA LAMBERT with CODY JOHNSON and LANCO, at Ford Center, 1 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Evansville, 7 p.m. Tickets: $50.75 to $174.75, fordcenter.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.