Ticket Announcements
Saturday — HARD DAY’S NIGHT BEATLES TRIBUTE, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 7 p.m. Tickets: $15 to $25, www.browncounty.com/bcmc, on sale now. (*)
Dec. 8 — CHRIS ISAAK, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35 to $275, www.browncounty.com/bcmc, on sale now. (*)
Dec. 31 — THE REVEREND PEYTON’S BIG DAMN BAND with CHANCE MCCOY and THE HAMMER AND THE HATCHET, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 8 p.m. Tickets: $16.80 to $35, www.browncounty.com/bcmc, on sale now. (*)
Feb. 1, 2020 — AARON LEWIS, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 8 p.m. Tickets: $87 to $765, www.browncounty.com/bcmc, on sale now. (*)
Feb. 12, 2020 — CALEXICO and IRON & WINE, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 standing, $29.50 to $40 reserved seating, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now. (*)
|||
Friday — MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $59 to $79, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Saturday — INDIANAPOLIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA featuring ANDRÉS CÁRDENES and MARJORIE LANGE HANNA, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $35 and $40, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org. (*)
Sunday — BÉLA FLECK & THE FLECKTONES, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, 6 p.m. Tickets: $29 to $59, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Monday — ALICE COOPER, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $99.50, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Nov. 29 — STEEL PANTHER, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $30 day of show, $69 four-pack, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Nov. 30 — LEFT LANE CRUISER (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $13 to $15, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101. (*)
Dec. 3 — DISNEY JUNIOR HOLIDAY PARTY!, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 6 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $59.50, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Dec. 7-8 — INDIANAPOLIS SYMPHONIC CHOIR, at Warren Performing Arts Center, Warren Central High School, 9500 E. 16th St., Indianapolis, 3 p.m., sign language interpretation Dec. 8. Tickets: $21 to $57, indychoir.org or 866-710-8942.
Dec. 7-8 — STRAIGHT NO CHASER, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis; 4 and 8 p.m. Dec. 7, 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets: $34.50 to $89.50, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Dec. 10 — 99.5 ZPL JINGLE JAM featuring LIZZO, WHY DON'T WE and MAX, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35, bankerslifefieldhouse.com. (*)
Dec. 13 — THE NIGHT ALT 1033 STOLE XMAS featuring THE 1975 and THE STRUMBELLAS, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: $35 to $75, livenation.com. (*)
Dec. 20-22 — INDIANAPOLIS SYMPHONIC CHOIR, at the Palladium at the Center for Performing Arts, 1 Center Green, Carmel, 3 p.m., except 8 p.m. Dec. 20, sign language interpretation Dec. 21. Tickets: $21 to $57, indychoir.org or 866-710-8942.
Dec. 21 — SARA EVANS with TEMECULA ROAD, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 8 p.m. Tickets: $35 to $319, www.browncountymusiccenter.com. (*)
Dec. 21 — 800 LB. GORILLA and STEADY FLOW (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $13 to $15, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101. (*)
Jan. 4-5, 2020 — NICK JR. LIVE, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets: $22 to $68, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Jan. 10, 2020 — LINDSEY WEBSTER, at Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave., 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $24 to $29, hatfieldhall.com or 812-877-8544.
Jan. 17, 2020 — MORGAN WALLEN with JON LANGSTON and ASHLAND CRAFT, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $35 advance, $40 day of show, $99 four-pack, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Jan. 24, 2020 — NEIL BERG: 50 YEARS OF ROCK-N-ROLL, at Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave., 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $29 to $35, hatfieldhall.com or 812-877-8544.
Jan. 25, 2020 — MIRANDA LAMBERT with CODY JOHNSON and LANCO, at Ford Center, 1 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Evansville, 7 p.m. Tickets: $50.75 to $174.75, fordcenter.com. (*)
Jan. 25, 2020 — INDIANAPOLIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA featuring AMY PORTER, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $35 and $40, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org. (*)
Jan. 31, 2020 — AMBER LIU, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 advance, $30 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Feb. 4, 2020 — SUBTRONICS featuring HE$H with CHEE, BOMMER and LEVEL UP, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $35 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com. (*
Feb. 12, 2020 — CALEXICO AND IRON & WINE, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 general admission, $29.50 to $40 reserved, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Feb. 18, 2020 — THE TAP PACK, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org. (*)
Feb. 29, 2020 — THE BEACH BOYS, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 3 p.m. Tickets: $35 to $75, www.browncountymusiccenter.com. (*)
