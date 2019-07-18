Sunday — TRAIN and GOO GOO DOLLS with ALLEN STONE, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 7 p.m. Tickets: $28.50 to $485.
Tuesday — BREAKING BENJAMIN with CHEVELLE, THREE DAYS GRACE and DOROTHY AND DIAMANTE, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $28.50 to $553.50.
Tuesday — JOHN PAUL WHITE with CALEB ELLIOTT (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $16 to $18, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101.
Wednesday — TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND with BLACKBERRY SMOKE and SHOVELS AND ROPE, at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: $35 to $288, livenation.com.
July 30 — OAR with AMERICAN AUTHORS and ROZZI, at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $32.50 to $45, livenation.com.
Aug. 4 — TYLER CASSIDY (aka FROGGY FRESH) (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $17.50 to $55, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101.
Aug. 5 — CORROSION OF CONFORMITY with CROWBAR, QUAKER CITY NIGHT HAWKS and LO-PAN, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $30 day of show, oldnationalcenter.com.
Aug. 6 — JAMESTOWN REVIVAL with JOHN CRAGIE (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $20, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101.
Aug. 26 — THE ADICTS, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 to $30 in advance, $75 VIP, oldnationalcentre.com.
Aug. 29 — “WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC, at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $293, livenation.com.
Sept. 10 — BACKSTREET BOYS, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $49 to $725, bankerslifefieldhouse.com.
Sept. 26 — PUP with ILLUMINATI HOTTIES, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $22 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com.
