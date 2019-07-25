Ticket Announcements
Sunday; Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25 — BRAZIL CONCERT BAND, at Forest Park, Nabuca Drive, Brazil; 8 p.m., except 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25. Tickets: Free; information, brazilconcertband.org.
Aug. 2 — JON BELLION, at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: $25 to $49.50, livenation.com, on sale now.
Aug. 12 — JOHN MAYER, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $39.50 to $265, bankerslifefieldhouse.com, on sale now.
Aug. 20 — KORN and ALICE IN CHAINS with UNDEROATH and FEVER 333, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $28.50 to $335, livenation.com, on sale now.
Aug. 24 — IRON MAIDEN, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $95 to $695, livenation.com, on sale now.
Aug. 31 — KISS, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $38.50 to $329, livenation.com, on sale now.
Sept. 14 — NAHKO AND MEDICINE FOR THE PEOPLE with NATTALI RISE, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 advance, $35 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now.
Sept. 27 — KID ROCK with HANK WILLIAMS JR., at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 7 p.m. Tickets: $58.50 to $600, livenation.com, on sale now.
Oct. 5 — BOB SEGER, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $49 to $725, bankerslifefieldhouse.com.
Oct. 19 — AJR, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $35.50, livenation.com, on sale now.
Tuesday — OAR with AMERICAN AUTHORS and ROZZI, at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $32.50 to $45, livenation.com.
Aug. 4 — TYLER CASSIDY (aka FROGGY FRESH) (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $17.50 to $55, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101.
Aug. 5 — CORROSION OF CONFORMITY with CROWBAR, QUAKER CITY NIGHT HAWKS and LO-PAN, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $30 day of show, oldnationalcenter.com.
Aug. 6 — JAMESTOWN REVIVAL with JOHN CRAGIE (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $20, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101.
Aug. 26 — THE ADICTS, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 to $30 in advance, $75 VIP, oldnationalcentre.com.
Aug. 29 — “WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC, at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $293, livenation.com.
Sept. 10 — BACKSTREET BOYS, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $49 to $725, bankerslifefieldhouse.com.
Sept. 26 — PUP with ILLUMINATI HOTTIES, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $22 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com.
