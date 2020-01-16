Friday — MORGAN WALLEN with JON LANGSTON and ASHLAND CRAFT, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $35 advance, $40 day of show, $99 four-pack, oldnationalcentre.com.
Friday — LED ZEPPELIN 2, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $10 advance, $15 day of show, $20 four-pack, oldnationalcentre.com.
Saturday — YOLA with AMYTHYST KIAH (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $20, hifiindy.com.
Jan. 24 — NEIL BERG: 50 YEARS OF ROCK-N-ROLL, at Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave., 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $29 to $35, hatfieldhall.com or 812-877-8544.
Jan. 25 — MIRANDA LAMBERT with CODY JOHNSON and LANCO, at Ford Center, 1 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Evansville, 7 p.m. Tickets: $50.75 to $174.75, fordcenter.com.
Jan. 25 — INDIANAPOLIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA featuring AMY PORTER, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $35 and $40, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Jan. 31 — AMBER LIU, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 advance, $30 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com.
Feb. 1 — AARON LEWIS, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 8 p.m. Tickets: $87 to $765, www.browncounty.com/bcmc.
Feb. 1 — FREDDY JONES BAND (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $25 to $30, hifiindy.com.
Feb. 1 — ULTIMATE 80’S PARTY featuring TIFFANY, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $12 advance, $15 day of show, $30 four-pack, oldnationalcentre.com.
Feb. 4 — SUBTRONICS featuring HE$H with CHEE, BOMMER and LEVEL UP, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $35 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com.
Feb. 9 — ALTER BRIDGE, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $29.50, $100 four-pack, , oldnationalcentre.com.
Feb. 12 — CALEXICO AND IRON & WINE, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 GA standing, $29.50 to $40 reserved, oldnationalcentre.com.
Feb. 18 — THE TAP PACK, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Feb. 29 — THE BEACH BOYS, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 3 p.m. Tickets: $35 to $75, www.browncountymusiccenter.com.
March 21 — INDIANAPOLIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: FRANKENSTEIN, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $35 and $40, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
March 21 — A CAPPELLA LIVE!, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 p.m. Tickets: $19 and $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
April 13-14 — NF, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $49.50, $55 day of show, $90 four-pack, oldnationalcentre.com.
April 18 — THE BALLROOM THIEVES, at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, hifiindy.com.
April 18 — INDIANAPOLIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA featuring PRISM QUARTET, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $35 and $40, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
April 29 — DELTA SPIRIT, at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $22 to $25, hifiindy.com.
May 2 — BETH HART, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Reserved tickets: $35 to $65, $99 four-pack, oldnationalcentre.com.
May 9 — READ SOUTHALL BAND with TYLER LANCE WALKER, at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $15, hifiindy.com.
