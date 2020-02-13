Ticket Announcements
Feb. 21 — WHISKEY WOLVES OF THE WEST with UNION SUIT RALLY (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $12 to $15, hifiindy.com, on sale now. (*)
Feb. 29 — TERRE HAUTE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, at Hatfield Hall Theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave., 7:29 p.m. Tickets: $29 to $99, thso.org or 812-877-8544, on sale now. (*)
March 10 — TWIN PEAKS with ROOKIE and JAMES SWANBERG (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 to $22, hifiindy.com, on sale now. (*)
March 17 — NATHANIEL RATELIFF with SAM EVIAN and HANNAH COHEN, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $69.50, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now. (*)
April 10 — SARAH POTENZA, at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tickets: $13 to $15, hifiindy.com, on sale now. (*)
April 11 — PRINCE ROYCE, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 to $55, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now. (*)
Tuesday — THE TAP PACK, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org. (*)
Tuesday — THE STEEL WHEELS (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $13 to 15, hifiindy.com. (*)
Wednesday — NGHTMRE with KOMPANY, WAVEDASH and BLACK A.M., at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $32.50 advance, $40 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Feb. 21 — STAY OUTSIDE with BROTHER MOSES (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $13 to $15, hifiindy.com. (*)
Feb. 25 — JAUZ, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $26 advance, $31 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Feb. 25 — OPETH with GRAVEYARD, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $39.50 advance, $45 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Feb. 29 — THE BEACH BOYS, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 3 p.m. Tickets: $35 to $75, browncountymusiccenter.com. (*)
March 1 — BILLY GILMAN (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 to $35, hifiindy.com. (*)
March 20 — REBA MCENTIRE, at Ford Center, 1 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Evansville, 8 p.m. Tickets: $295 to $425, fordcenter.com.
March 21 — INDIANAPOLIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: FRANKENSTEIN, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $35 and $40, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org. (*)
March 21 — A CAPPELLA LIVE!, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 p.m. Tickets: $19 and $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org. (*)
March 21 — BLACK JOE LEWIS & THE HONEYBEARS with DUSTBOWL REVIVAL (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $15 to $18, hifiindy.com. (*)
March 27 — MELISSA ETHERIDGE, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 8 p.m. Tickets: $73 to $175, browncountymusiccenter.com. (*)
April 1 — MICHAEL BUBLÉ, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $65 to $750, bankerslifefieldhouse.com. (*)
April 11 — KATIE PRUITT (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $13 to $15, hifiindy.com. (*)
April 13-14 — NF, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $49.50, $55 day of show, $90 four-pack, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
April 18 — THE BALLROOM THIEVES, at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, hifiindy.com.
April 18 — INDIANAPOLIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA featuring PRISM QUARTET, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $35 and $40, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org. (*)
April 28 — WILLIE NELSON, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $215 to $541, browncountymusiccenter.com. (*)
April 29 — DELTA SPIRIT, at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $22 to $25, hifiindy.com. (*)
May 2 — BETH HART, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Reserved tickets: $35 to $65, $99 four-pack, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
May 9 — READ SOUTHALL BAND with TYLER LANCE WALKER, at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $15, hifiindy.com. (*)
May 12 — ANDY SHAUF and FAYE WEBSTER (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $20 to $22, hifiindy.com. (*)
May 22 — REO SPEEDWAGON and STYX, at Miller Lite Carb Day Concert, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 4790 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m. Tickets: $30 to $250, IMS.com or 800-822-INDY (4639).
May 30 — SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY AND THE ASBURY JUKES, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 8 p.m. Tickets: $35 to $350, browncountymusiccenter.com. (*)
June 14 — MAROON 5 with MEGHAN TRAINOR, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 7 p.m. Tickets: $38.50 to $360, ruoff.com/musiccenter. (*)
June 20 — BILLY JOEL, at Notre Dame Stadium, 2010 Moose Krause Circle, South Bend, 8 p.m. Tickets: $123.50 to $954, livenation.com. (*)
June 27 — JOURNEY with PRETENDERS, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 7 p.m. Tickets: $34 to $290, ruoff.com/musiccenter.
