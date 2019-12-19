Friday-Sunday — INDIANAPOLIS SYMPHONIC CHOIR, at the Palladium at the Center for Performing Arts, 1 Center Green, Carmel, 3 p.m., except 8 p.m. Friday, sign language interpretation Saturday. Tickets: $21 to $57, indychoir.org or 866-710-8942.
Saturday — SARA EVANS with TEMECULA ROAD, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 8 p.m. Tickets: $35 to $319, www.browncountymusiccenter.com. (*)
Saturday — 800 LB. GORILLA and STEADY FLOW (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $13 to $15, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101. (*)
Dec. 31 — THE REVEREND PEYTON’S BIG DAMN BAND with CHANCE MCCOY and THE HAMMER AND THE HATCHET, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 8 p.m. Tickets: $16.80 to $35, www.browncounty.com/bcmc. (*)
Jan. 4-5, 2020 — NICK JR. LIVE, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets: $22 to $68, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Jan. 10, 2020 — LINDSEY WEBSTER, at Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave., 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $24 to $29, hatfieldhall.com or 812-877-8544.
Jan. 17, 2020 — MORGAN WALLEN with JON LANGSTON and ASHLAND CRAFT, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $35 advance, $40 day of show, $99 four-pack, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Jan. 24, 2020 — NEIL BERG: 50 YEARS OF ROCK-N-ROLL, at Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave., 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $29 to $35, hatfieldhall.com or 812-877-8544.
Jan. 25, 2020 — MIRANDA LAMBERT with CODY JOHNSON and LANCO, at Ford Center, 1 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Evansville, 7 p.m. Tickets: $50.75 to $174.75, fordcenter.com. (*)
Jan. 25, 2020 — INDIANAPOLIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA featuring AMY PORTER, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $35 and $40, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org. (*)
Jan. 31, 2020 — AMBER LIU, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 advance, $30 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Feb. 1, 2020 — AARON LEWIS, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 8 p.m. Tickets: $87 to $765, www.browncounty.com/bcmc. (*)
Feb. 4, 2020 — SUBTRONICS featuring HE$H with CHEE, BOMMER and LEVEL UP, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $35 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com.
Feb. 12, 2020 — CALEXICO and IRON & WINE, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 standing, $29.50 to $40 reserved seating, oldnationalcentre.com. (*)
Feb. 18, 2020 — THE TAP PACK, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org. (*)
Feb. 29, 2020 — THE BEACH BOYS, at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, 3 p.m. Tickets: $35 to $75, www.browncountymusiccenter.com. (*)
