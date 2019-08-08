Ticket Announcements
Today — KC AND THE SUNSHINE BAND, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $13 admission, IndianaStateFair.com or at gate, on sale now.
Sunday — MATTHEW WEST and FRANCESCA BATTISTELLI, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, 6 p.m. Tickets: $13 admission, IndianaStateFair.com or at gate, on sale now.
Monday — HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $13 admission, IndianaStateFair.com or at gate, on sale now.
Friday — KNOTFEST ROADSHOW featuring SLIPKNOT, VOLBEAT, GOJIRA and BEHEMOTH, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $38.50 to $204, livenation.com, on sale now.
Aug. 17 — THE GUESS WHO, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $13 admission, IndianaStateFair.com or at gate, on sale now.
Aug. 18 — JJ GREY & MOFRO and JONNY LANG, at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $214, livenation.com, on sale now.
Aug. 21 — PAPA ROACH with ASKING ALEXANDRIA and BAD WOLVES, at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $35 to $303, livenation.com, on sale now.
Sept. 8 — RUBEN STUDDARD SINGS LUTHER VANDROSS, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 6 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $69, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org, on sale now.
Oct. 24 — YOUNG THUG and MACHINE GUN KELLY, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 to $199, on sale now.
Oct. 26 — STEEP CANYON RANGERS, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org, on sale now.
Sunday, Aug. 18 and 25 — BRAZIL CONCERT BAND, at Forest Park, Nabuca Drive, Brazil; 8 p.m., except 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25. Tickets: Free; information, brazilconcertband.org.
Monday — JOHN MAYER, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $39.50 to $265, bankerslifefieldhouse.com.
Aug. 17 — HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH featuring BARENAKED LADIES, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 7 p.m. Tickets: $38.50 to $609, livenation.com.
Aug. 20 — KORN and ALICE IN CHAINS with UNDEROATH and FEVER 333, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $28.50 to $335, livenation.com.
Aug. 23 — JASON ALDEAN with KANE BROWN, CARLY PEARCE and DEE JAY SILVER, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $92.75 to $308, livenation.com.
Aug. 24 — UMPHREY’S McGEE, at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $30, livenation.com.
Aug. 24 — IRON MAIDEN, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $95 to $695, livenation.com.
Aug. 26 — THE ADICTS, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 to $30 in advance, $75 VIP, oldnationalcentre.com.
Aug. 29 — “WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC, at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $293, livenation.com.
Aug. 31 — KISS, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $38.50 to $329, livenation.com.
Sept. 5 — CHRIS SHIFLETT with CORDOVAS (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $15, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101.
Sept. 6 — COLTS ANNUAL KICKOFF CONCERT featuring Hunter Hayes with Clayton Anderson and Renee Blair, east block of Georgia Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets, Indianapolis, 5 p.m. Tickets: Free, ticket required, Colts.com/concert, available now.
Sept. 10 — BACKSTREET BOYS, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $49 to $725, bankerslifefieldhouse.com.
Sept. 12 — MARY J. BLIGE and NAS, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $40.99 to $450, bankerslifefieldhouse.com.
Sept. 14 — RASCAL FLATTS with JORDAN DAVIS and MORGAN EVANS, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 7 p.m. Tickets: $24 to $349, livenation.com.
Sept. 14 — NAHKO AND MEDICINE FOR THE PEOPLE with NATTALI RISE, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 advance, $35 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com.
Sept. 26 — PUP with ILLUMINATI HOTTIES, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $22 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com.
Sept. 27 — KID ROCK with HANK WILLIAMS JR., at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 7 p.m. Tickets: $58.50 to $600, livenation.com.
Oct. 3 — COM TRUISE (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $20, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101.
Oct. 5 — BOB SEGER, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $49 to $725, bankerslifefieldhouse.com.
Oct. 19 — AJR, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $35.50, livenation.com.
Nov. 29 — STEEL PANTHER, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $30 day of show, $69 four-pack, oldnationalcentre.com.
