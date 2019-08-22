Ticket Announcements
Sept. 7 — FLG FEST featuring FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE with DAN + SHAY, NELLY and MITCHELL TENPENNY, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 4790 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, 3 p.m. Tickets: $39 to $125, indianapolismotorspeedway.com, on sale now.
Sept. 21 — THE BAND CAMINO with VALLEY, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $18 advance, $20 day of show, $50 four-pack, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now.
Oct. 19-20 — INDIANAPOLIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA featuring SEAN CHEN, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 3 p.m. Oct. 20. Tickets: $25, $35 and $40, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org, on sale now.
Nov. 9 — X AMBASSADORS, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $32 advance, $40 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now.
Nov. 23 — INDIANAPOLIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA featuring ANDRÉS CÁRDENES and MARJORIE LANGE HANNA, at Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $35 and $40, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org, on sale now.
Dec. 3 — DISNEY JUNIOR HOLIDAY PARTY!, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 6 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $59.50, oldnationalcentre.com, on sale now.
III
Friday — JASON ALDEAN with KANE BROWN, CARLY PEARCE and DEE JAY SILVER, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $92.75 to $308, livenation.com.
Saturday — UMPHREY’S McGEE, at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $30, livenation.com.
Saturday — IRON MAIDEN, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $95 to $695, livenation.com.
Sunday — BRAZIL CONCERT BAND, at Forest Park, Nabuca Drive, Brazil, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, brazilconcertband.org.
Monday — THE ADICTS, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 to $30 in advance, $75 VIP, oldnationalcentre.com.
Tuesday — STEVE ‘N’ SEAGULLS with CLUSTERPLUCK (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $20, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101.
Aug. 29 — “WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC, at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $293, livenation.com.
Aug. 31 — KISS, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $38.50 to $329, livenation.com.
Sept. 5 — CHRIS SHIFLETT with CORDOVAS (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $15, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101.
Sept. 6 — COLTS ANNUAL KICKOFF CONCERT featuring Hunter Hayes with Clayton Anderson and Renee Blair, east block of Georgia Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets, Indianapolis, 5 p.m. Tickets: Free, ticket required, Colts.com/concert, available now.
Sept. 6 — THE HEAD AND THE HEART, at Murat Theatre, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $40 to $100, oldnationalcentre.com.
Sept. 6 — JUSTIN PETER KINKEL-SCHUSTER with SPENCER THOMAS (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: Free; information, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101.
Sept. 8 — RUBEN STUDDARD SINGS LUTHER VANDROSS, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 6 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $69, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Sept. 10 — BACKSTREET BOYS, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $49 to $725, bankerslifefieldhouse.com.
Sept. 12 — MARY J. BLIGE and NAS, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $40.99 to $450, bankerslifefieldhouse.com.
Sept. 12 — THE WILD FEATHERS with EVERETTE, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $18 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com.
Sept. 14 — RASCAL FLATTS with JORDAN DAVIS and MORGAN EVANS, at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 7 p.m. Tickets: $24 to $349, livenation.com.
Sept. 14 — NAHKO AND MEDICINE FOR THE PEOPLE with NATTALI RISE, at Deluxe, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 advance, $35 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com.
Sept. 26 — PUP with ILLUMINATI HOTTIES, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $22 day of show, oldnationalcentre.com.
Sept. 27 — KID ROCK with HANK WILLIAMS JR., at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, 7 p.m. Tickets: $58.50 to $600, livenation.com.
Oct. 1 — BRENT COBB AND THEM with THE NATIONAL RESERVE (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 9 p.m. Tickets: $15 to $17, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101.
Oct. 3 — COM TRUISE (21+), at The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., Suite 4, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $20, hifiindy.com or 317-986-7101.
Oct. 4 — NATE BARGATZE, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $35, oldnationalcentre.com.
Oct. 5 — BOB SEGER, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $49 to $725, bankerslifefieldhouse.com.
Oct. 19 — AJR, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $29.50 to $35.50, livenation.com.
Oct. 24 — YOUNG THUG and MACHINE GUN KELLY, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 to $199.
Oct. 26 — STEEP CANYON RANGERS, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 p.m. Tickets: $19 to $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Nov. 3 — TAJ EXPRESS: THE BOLLYWOOD MUSICAL REVUE, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 7 p.m. Tickets: $19 and $39, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Nov. 15 — THE MIDTOWN MEN, at Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis; 8 p.m. Tickets: $19 and $69, 317-940-9861 or butlerartscenter.org.
Nov. 29 — STEEL PANTHER, at Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, $30 day of show, $69 four-pack, oldnationalcentre.com.
