A Feb. 29 fundraiser to benefit the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra will feature music from the 1920s era and popular television show “Downton Abbey.”
The event, sponsored by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, will begin at 7:29 p.m. in Hatfield Hall on campus.
THSO musicians will bring the multi award-winning television phenomenon to life with music from the show by composer John Lunn, the heavenly soaring of Vaughan Williams’ poetic music, and Sir Edward Elgar’s music of Edwardian grace and artistry.
Black tie and 1920s period dress are encouraged.
Tickets are $99, A Zone VIP; $39, B Zone; and $29, C Zone. VIP includes prime concert seating and an invitation to an exclusive pre-concert reception at 5:59 p.m. in the Hatfield Hall lobby. Hors d’oeuvres and one drink are complimentary.
For tickets, visit THSO.org or call the Hatfield Hall box office at 812-877-8544.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.