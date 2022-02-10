Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.