Community Theatre of Terre Haute will present The Goldman Project by Staci Swedeen on Feb. 17, 18 and 19 at 8 p.m. A matinee performance will take place Feb. 20 at 2:30 p.m. It is the final show in the Oakley Series for this season.
Directed by Mary Fisher, The Goldman Project is set in 1994 in New York and features a cast of three. Naomi Goldman (Jeri Doty), recently widowed, is living in an apartment with her son Tony (Victor Aldridge), who is separated from his wife. When Tony’s old college girlfriend, Aviva (Pam Virgilio), contacts him with the ulterior motive of interviewing and videotaping his mother for a Holocaust memorial project, Tony is appalled. Naomi eventually agrees to the interview. Though appearing to be forthright in her story, Naomi clearly is hiding a devastating secret. When Aviva pushes her to admit the truth, the consequences are life-changing. The Goldman Project is a play about family relations, the lingering legacy of the Holocaust, and the catharsis of self-renewal.
Tickets for The Goldman Project are $10 each. To purchase tickets, go to ctth.org. Tickets can be printed at home or shown on a mobile device. To purchase in person, the ticket office hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as one hour before show time.
Patrons will need to bring proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of any performance. Masks are required. Actors will not wear masks for performances so they will be easy to understand.
Community Theatre is located at 25th and Washington Streets. Learn more at ctth.org or call (812) 232-7172 during ticket hours.
