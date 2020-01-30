Community Theatre of Terre Haute will hold auditions for “Murder Room” at 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
Director Sara Solooki will cast three men and three women, ages 20 through 70, for this comedy by Jack Sharkey.
The mystery farce concerns two newlyweds, Edgar and Mavis. Two days after their wedding, Edgar discovers that Mavis is being unfaithful. After her first attempt to kill him by poisoning his cocoa, the cat dies instead. Mavis then resorts to shooting him and returning to her lover. Turns out the shots were blank, and then Edgar’s body vanishes. With secret panels, trap doors, fast dialogue and mistaken identity, this British spoof has it all.
The play will be performed March 27 through 29 and April 3 through 5.
CTTH is at 25th and Washington streets. Visit ctth.org for more information.
