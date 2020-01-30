Community Theatre of Terre Haute will presents its second musical of the season, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” on Friday with additional performances Saturday and Sunday as well as Feb. 7 through 9.
Performances begin at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Opening night includes a free reception after the performance with a chance to mingle over hors d’oeuvres and visit with cast members.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” was written by Bob Martin and Don McKellar with music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison. It opened in Toronto in 1998 with its Broadway premiere in 2006 winning five Tony Awards and seven Drama Desk Awards. Karen Crispin is directing the Community Theatre production with A.J. Dinkel serving as music director.
The musical opens with Man in Chair (Doug Lunn) sitting alone in his apartment, pining for the days of the old musicals. He addresses the audience directly as he invites them to enjoy an old record of his favorite musical, a 1928 gem called “The Drowsy Chaperone.” After the overture, the audience sees what is in the Man’s mind as the characters enter his apartment, acting out the show that he’s listening to. The actors pause when Man in Chair provides tidbits about the people who originally played the characters or to give his opinions on the songs or storyline.
And what is that story? In true roaring ‘20s fashion, it involves an impending marriage, some gangsters, a dashing lover and some other bumbling characters to keep the audience engaged.
Janet Van de Graaf (Taylor Kearschner) has decided to give up her career on the stage to marry an oil tycoon, Robert Martin (Dylan Keller), whom she’s known just a very short time. They and their guests arrive at the home of Mrs. Tottendale (Barb Potter) on their wedding day at the opening of the show. It’s determined that Robert should not see his bride before the ceremony, so his best man, George (Joshua Hoffman), is put in charge of keeping him away from Janet, while the Drowsy Chaperone (Heather Williams) is to keep her eye on Janet. Despite Prohibition, the Drowsy Chaperone manages to have a cocktail most all the time, so her chaperoning skills are not the best.
In the meantime, the Broadway producer of Janet’s show, Feldzieg (Quentyn Marshall), arrives and plots with gangsters disguised as pun-loving pastry chefs (Michael Natt and Miller Bough) to stop the wedding so Janet will stay in the show. He’s accompanied by Kitty (Maggie Lawson), a budding star who wants Janet to go through with the wedding so she can take over Janet’s star spot in the show. The plot thickens when the Latin lover, Aldolpho (Lester McGee), arrives and is challenged to seduce Janet so she won’t want to marry Robert.
Rounding out the cast are Eliza Blower, Jeri Doty, Nila Frey, Rachel Schludecker, Laura Switzer, Michael Tingley and Christiana Wittenmyer.
Tickets for the PG-rated musical are $21 for adults and $15 for students and youth. To purchase tickets, patrons can follow the links at ctth.org to pick the day, time and seat for the performance they want. Tickets can be printed out at home or shown on a mobile device.
For patrons who prefer to purchase in person, ticket office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, as well as one hour before show time.
Community Theatre is at 25th and Washington streets. Learn more at ctth.org or call the theater at 812-232-7172 during ticket office hours.
