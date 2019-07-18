Community Theatre announces 2019-20 season

Playing off the positivity of having 20/20 vision, Community Theatre of Terre Haute announces its 2019-20 season, themed “All Eyes on Live Theater.” Season passes and individual show tickets are already on sale online for the seven-show lineup.
This year’s season is divided into two categories: the Mainstage Series and Oakley Series. The Mainstage Series will be performed in the theater’s auditorium, while the Oakley Series shows are performed in the smaller black box venue at the theater.
The first play of the Mainstage Series is the popular musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” with lyrics and book by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken. Auditions will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and director Sandra Groves will then select a cast of four men and four women. In this sci-fi musical, meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II,” after the coworker he’s crushing on. The foul-mouthed, rhythm-and-blues-singing carnivore plant promises unending fame and fortune to Seymour as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Performances will be Sept. 13 through 15 and 20 through 22.
Next up is Alfred Uhry’s “Driving Miss Daisy,” which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1988 and was adapted to film in 1989. It follows the relationship between an elderly white Southern Jewish woman, Daisy, and her African-American chauffeur, Hoke, from 1948 to 1973. The unlikely pair are initially wary of each other; over the next 25 years, however, they come to rely on each other more than anyone else. Auditions will be Sept. 16 and 17 to cast two men and one woman. Performances will be Nov. 8 through 10 and 15 through 17.
The next Mainstage Series show is “The Drowsy Chaperone” with auditions Nov. 18 and 19 casting eight men, five women plus an ensemble. This musical will take the stage Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and 2 and 7 through 9. Karen Crispin will direct the show with music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison and book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar. A man puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a 1928 musical. The recording comes to life with two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone.
The fourth Mainstage Series play is “Murder Room,” a comedy by Jack Sharkey, directed by Sara Solooki and performed March 27 through 29 and April 3 through 5. The mystery farce centers on newlyweds Edgar and Mavis. Two days after their wedding, Edgar discovers that Mavis is being unfaithful. Mavis tries to poison and then shoots Edgar, but chaos reigns when it transpires that the shots were blanks and that Edgar’s body has vanished. This English mystery spoof has it all: secret panels, trap doors, fast dialogue and mistaken identity! Three men and three women will be cast after auditions on Feb. 3 and 4.
Rounding out the Mainstage Series will be “Ripcord” by David Lindsay-Abaire, to be performed May 29 through 31 and June 5 through 7. When cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with Marilyn at the senior living community, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman. A seemingly harmless bet escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just their tenacity, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden. Ann Venable is the director and will cast three men and three women after auditions on March 30 and 31.
The Oakley Series includes two comedies, with one geared toward kids. “Greater Tuna” is a long-running Off Broadway hit featuring two actors creating the entire population of a town called Tuna in a tour de force of quick-change artistry, changing costumes and characterizations faster than a jackrabbit runs from a coyote. While there are only two actors, there are 20 characters and a barrel of laughs. Ted Compton will direct the comedy, written by Ed Howard, Joe Sears and Jaston Williams. Auditions are scheduled Oct. 14 and 15, 2019, with performances on Dec. 12 through 15.
The second show of the Oakley Series is a family comedy by Roy C. Booth, Bob May and Cristopher Tibbetts, directed by Sherri Wright, called “Beanie and the Bamboozling Book Machine.” Beanie Boren, a science whiz who is not keen on reading, has designed a book-reading machine for the science fair. When Beanie turns it on, lights flash, thunder booms and out pop the witches from “Snow White,” “Hansel and Gretel” and “The Wizard of Oz”! He must get them back into the books with help from the good guys. Auditions will be March 9 and 10 to cast two men, three women, up to five boys and up to six girls. Performances will be April 30 through May 3.
The public is invited to a free night of food and entertainment as Community Theatre celebrates the season at the annual Talley Awards, scheduled for June 15.
Patrons can choose from two forms of season passes. The FlexPass is $60 and is valid for five tickets used in any combination of Mainstage or Oakley shows. The SuperPass sells for $80 and is valid for one ticket to each of the seven shows. Membership opportunities also are available for those wishing to support the nonprofit, 100-percent volunteer theater. Levels range from $150 to $1,000 and include FlexPasses. Patrons also can purchase individual tickets, with varying prices.
All CT performances begin at 8 p.m., except for Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. More information and ticket sales are available at ctth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.