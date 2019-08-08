It’s “Off to Work We Go” as the Terre Haute Community Band performs its last free concert of the season at 8 p.m. Saturday in Fairbanks Park. In a surprise addition to the concert, the newly formed Terre Haute Brass Choir will perform several numbers beginning at 7:15.
As summer activities wind down and the new school year begins, the band will play a farewell to the 2019 season with an interesting mix of circus marches, music from Hollywood films, and a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
Two marches, “Americans We” by Henry Fillmore and “Barnum & Bailey’s Favorites” by Karl King are called screamers. A screamer is a descriptive name for a circus march, in particular, an upbeat march intended to stir up the audience during the show.
Although screamers tend to follow the march form, many times they are abbreviated, and additions added. A typical screamer lasts a minute to three and a half minutes.
Selections from the film score of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation include “The Bells of Notre Dame,” “Out There,” “Topsy Turvy,” “God Help the Outcasts” and “Hellfire.” The score was composed by Alan Menken with lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.
Two selections that pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of the moon landing are “Star Trek” and “Space Symphony.”
The Star Trek music is from the movie and covers the early years of James Kirk, Spock, Uhura and Scotty. Arranger Jay Bocook has put together the best parts of the soundtrack composed by Gene Roddenberry, Alexander Courage and Michael Giacchino.
Space Symphony is by Julie Ann Giroux an American composer of orchestral, choral, chamber, and numerous concert band works. Giroux has been a true force in a male dominated field and was the first female composer inducted into the American Bandmasters Association 2009.
William James “Count” Basie was an American jazz pianist, organist, bandleader and composer. He formed the Count Basie Orchestra in 1935 and led the group for nearly 50 years, creating innovations like the use of two “split” tenor saxophones and emphasizing the rhythm section. Terre Haute Community Band, conducted by Yvonne Newlin, will perform “A Tribute to Count Basie.”
