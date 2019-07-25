The Indianapolis Colts will host their seventh annual Kickoff Concert featuring recording artist Hunter Hayes on Sept. 6 on the east block of Georgia St., between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets, in downtown Indianapolis.
Hayes, a Louisiana native, has achieved over 1.5 billion on-demand career streams globally and three chart-topping singles, including his five-time multi-platinum crossover single, “Wanted,” which received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance.
Supported in part by Hank FM and Downtown Indy Inc., the concert will include special guests Clayton Anderson and Renee Blair.
The evening also will feature appearances by the Colts Cheerleaders and Colts mascot “Blue,” Bud Light drink specials and other attractions.
The concert is free for all ages but requires a ticket for entry.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. followed by Blair at 5 p.m. Anderson will take the stage at 6 p.m. followed by Hayes from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Tickets can be downloaded at Colts.com/concert. All bags are subject to search upon entry.
The Colts Kickoff Concert, presented by Bud Light, is one of several events the team is planning leading up to the NFL regular-season opener at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 8.
See Colts.com for more details.
