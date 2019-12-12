Coles County Barbershop Chorus will present a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. CST Saturday in the Paris Center of Fine Arts at 14040 E. 1200th Road at Paris, Illinois.
Tickets are $15 for adults; $13, military and seniors; $10, children. For tickets visit www.pcofa.net or the lobby of Prospect Bank in Paris.
Premier sponsors are Pearman Pharmacy and Paris Clinic Pharmacy. For more details contact Kristin Chittick, Fine Arts manager, at info@pcofa.net or 217-251-2016.
