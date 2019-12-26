The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods will host “Coffee with the Mystics” from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 11, and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. Both will take place in the Providence Hall large conference room.
During the workshops, Sister Paula Damiano will focus on the works and writings of mystics Thomas Merton and Caryll Houselander.
“Many people are familiar with Thomas Merton and his autobiography, ‘Seven Storey Mountain.’ We will take a look at some of the events that shaped his life and his spiritual development,” Damiano said. “Caryll Houselander, a much less-known mystic, died in 1954, and Merton died in 1968. We’ll take a look at what was common in their experiences.”
For example, Damiano said mystics are, or were, “ordinary people who found God in the ordinary. This gives us hope in that we too can find God where we are, in our own time.
“This means that they took the time to be with the Divine,” she said. “They took time to reflect on their experiences of living.”
Cost to attend is $10, and the registration deadlines are Jan. 10 for the first workshop and Jan. 11 for the second.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
