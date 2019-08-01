The First Christian Church in Clinton will host a fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the church at Seventh and Blackman streets.
The menu features fried cod and catfish; homemade baked beans, slaw and chips; bread; coffee, tea or lemonade. A child’s hot dog or fish dinner will be available for ages 12 and younger.
Tickets are $9 for adults, $5 for children. Homemade pies, cakes and other desserts will be available for a donation.
A drive-up service will be available in front of the church on Blackman Street.
