Clark County Antique Power Club will host its Annual Tractor Show Aug. 16 through 18 on the Clark County Fairgrounds at 502 N. Second St. in Marshall, Illinois.
This year’s featured tractor is Allis-Chalmers. It and other tractor and farm equipment will be on display all three days. There also will be games, raffles, food, music, barrel train rides, quilt show, homemade ice cream and Roosters and Rumps. Raffle items include T-shirts, hats and tractor and auger.
Vendor booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT on Aug. 17.
A ham and bean supper with cornbread will begin at 5 p.m. Aug. 17; cost will be a free-will donation.
A Car Cruise-In is scheduled 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 18. Dash plaques will be given to the first 30 participants.
Other activities include:
• Aug. 16: music by Doug Haddix and Kurt Williamson, 5 to 8 p.m.
• Aug. 17: Kiddy Tractor Pull, 10 a.m.; Search the Straw, 11 a.m.; Straw Baling Demonstration, 2 p.m.; music by Coal Shaft, 5 to 8 p.m.
• Aug. 18: music by DJ Mike Murphy, noon to 3 p.m.; raffle winners announced in the afternoon.
Vendors can call Jane Thompson at 217-826-1396 or Christy Morgan at 217-264-8940. Car show participants can call Kathleen Horsley at 217-826-2244. For more event details, call Joe McManus at 217-264-6052.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.