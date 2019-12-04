Winter Wonderland Brunch will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Sugar Grove Free Methodist Church, 3201 McKeen St. on Terre Haute’s southeast side.
All are welcome for an all-you-can-eat buffet including waffles and toppings, biscuits and sausage gravy, cheese omelets, sausage links, fruit salad, coffee, milk and juice.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children under age 10.
All proceeds support the ministries of Sugar Grove Free Methodist Church
For more information, visit sugargrove.church or call 812-232-3166.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.