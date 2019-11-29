The annual Christmas on the River in Hutsonville, Illinois, is scheduled 4:30 to 7:15 p.m. CST on Saturday.
In addition to the 150 decorated Christmas trees, activities will include children’s crafts, games and cookie decorating in the community building along with a cookie walk; soup supper in the firehouse; a performance by the Joy of Jesus Sign Choir in the Tree of Life Church; a candy cane hunt on the downtown ball diamond; the Rudolph Express ride near the bonfire and the lighting of the big tree along with Santa’s arrival by fire truck at 7 p.m.
All the trees will be lit at night beginning Thanksgiving evening.
