Farrington Grove Chorale will perform at the 13th annual Community Service of Lessons and Carols scheduled 4 p.m. Dec. 15 in St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St., Terre Haute.
The service follows a traditional form of Christian worship celebrating the birth of Jesus. The format of “Nine Lessons and Carols” was first presented on Christmas Eve in 1880 in Cornwell, England. The service has been adopted by many Christians as part of their Christmas celebrations.
In 1918 King’s College, in Cambridge, England, presented their first “Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols.” This service was first broadcast in 1928 and has been broadcast every year except one ever since. This traditional service is so popular in England that people begin lining up the night before in hopes of securing one of the 650 seats in the chapel. The service traditionally includes much pageantry, with banners and great pomp and ceremony. The singing includes carols by the King’s College Choir and congregation. The nine lessons, which are the same every year, are read by representatives of the college and the City of Cambridge.
The St. Stephen’s service features community leaders reading familiar Advent and Christmas Scripture passages. The Farrington Grove Chorale will sing anthems and carols. Hymns will be performed by the congregation and choir. Readers include Dr. Michael Licari, Provost from Indiana State University representing the academic community; Dr. John Thompson, psychologist with the Veteran’s Administration representing the medical community; Paul Jungers, lawyer from Wagner, Crawford, Gambill & Jungers representing the legal community; Patti Willey, from Terre Haute Academy of Dance representing the musicians and artists of the community; Rev. Mike Riggins, from Central Presbyterian Church representing the community of faith; Lisa Spence-Bunnett, County Councilwoman representing the city of Terre Haute; Colby Ellison, representing the community of youth; Pat Goodwin, representing community leaders; and Kevin Orpurt, from WTHI-TV representing the media community. The Rev. Drew Downs, rector at St. Stephen’s, will be the officiant.
The chorale starts with a joyful anthem, “Laudate Dominum” by Steve Sandberg, followed by “Dori Jesu” by Mark Sirett to announce the birth of Christ. “Wexford Carol,” arranged by Elaine Hagenberg, will be next, followed by “Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day” by Matthew Culloton. The carol, “What Sweeter Music,” by John Rutter will be sung and the chorale will end with a hymn called “Love Came Down at Christmas” by Edwin Fissinger.
The Farrington Grove Chorale is a 21-voice chamber choir conducted by Mark Carlisle, professor at ISU. Accompanist will be Dennis Dieken, organist at St. Stephens, who also will present the prelude and postlude.
After the service, a reception will be in the Great Hall. Child care will be provided. There is no charge for admission.
