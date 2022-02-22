'Choir of Man' coming to Rose-Hulman on March 11

The ‘Choir of Man’ will play at Rose-Hulman’s Hatfield Hall Theater at 7:30 p.m. March 11.
Rose-Hulman in a news releases described “Choir of Man” as “the runaway hit of the international music and theater scene that features an entertaining hour of pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway, and pub tunes” and “known across the globe as “the ultimate-feel good show.”
The show is part of the college’s Performing Arts Series.
The “Choir of Man” combines high energy dance, live music and foot stomping choreography with a cast of nine men who are world class tap dancers, poets, instrumentalists and singers. All this takes place in a gathering at the local pub.
Tickets are $42 for adults, $37 for faculty/staff, and $20 for those under 18 years old. Tickets can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544, or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If still available, tickets may be purchased at the ticket desk beginning one hour before the show.
Hatfield Hall health and safety policies currently require people to wear masks while inside the venue.
