First United Methodist Church in Marshall, Illinois, will host its annual Chili Day on Nov. 5 in the church at 702 Plum St.
The annual event, organized by the church’s United Methodist Women, has been in existence for many years, and the same soups — with the addition of meatless vegetable soup, sandwiches, and desserts will be served. Enjoy breakfast, lunch and supper in the church’s fellowship hall. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at the church office. A variety of homemade baked goods will be available for purchase throughout the day, as well. Food also can be purchased to go.
Breakfast will be served by the United Methodist Men from 7 to 8:30 a.m. CST and will include scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls, coffee and juice for a free-will donation.
Lunch and supper will be served continuously from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. The lunch and supper menus include chili, broccoli cheese or vegetable soup; either ham salad, cheese spread or hot dog sandwich; many homemade dessert choices; and a drink of choice. The adult meal will cost $8. A meal of soup or sandwich, dessert, and drink will cost $4 for ages 10 and under. A la carte items are available for $3.
The United Methodist Women raise the majority of their funds through this annual Chili Day event. Funds are used to help with many important local, regional, and global causes including BRIDGE, Light House Mission, Marshall Pool Fund, Cunningham Children’s Home, Baby Fold, MAYN, Marshall Food and Clothing Center, Power Lunch, Wesley Foundation, Project Backpack and others.
For more details on the UMW or Chili Day, contact Dianne Rardin at 217-264-1449 or the church office at 217-826-8041.
