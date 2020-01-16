A new exhibit titled “Under Construction” will open Jan. 24 in the Terre Haute Children’s Museum at 727 Wabash Ave.
The third-floor exhibit, made possible through a collaboration with the Wabash Valley Contractors Association, will provide kids of all ages learning opportunities on how buildings are built, careers in construction and how to use the tools needed on the job site.
“Our collaboration with the Children’s Museum is an opportunity to introduce the trade union industry to kids,” WVCA President Bill Hann said. “It also provides hands-on learning using equipment and tools that they will see throughout the community with the many projects set to take off in the coming year.”
One example, the Under Construction exhibit will provide a unique view for the coming construction site for the new Terre Haute Convention Center.
“We are on the cusp of a building boom in Terre Haute, so having the opportunity to open this exhibit right now is wonderful,” Susan Turner, museum executive director said.
