The Terre Haute Children’s Museum invites the public to an evening of mysteries and memories at its second annual Mother Son Night set for 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 1.
Moms, stepmoms, grandmas, aunts and special friends are encouraged to bring their favorite boys, up to age 13. Along with solving the mystery and saving the world from an evil plot, guests will have a chance to play in the museum, have light refreshments, ride in a limo and have photos taken.
Tickets for are on sale now. Early bird tickets are available until Friday for $35 per couple. The price will be $40 per couple from Saturday through Feb. 1. Additional tickets are $10 each.
To register, visit thchildrensmuseum.com/mothersonnight or purchase tickets over the phone with a credit card by calling 812-235-5548. Tickets also can be purchased in person during regular business hours at the museum, 727 Wabash Ave.
“This is a special event at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum. It’s wonderful to witness young men and their female role models really bond over solving the mystery at the museum,” Susan Turner, executive director, said in a news release. “In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it’s nice to take some time and just enjoy each other’s company.”
Sponsors include Labor Link, Simple to Elegant, Elect Lucky Reddy for Vigo County Judge, RJL Solutions, RE/MAX, Supreme Fireplace and Hearth, Refreshment Services Pepsi, and Azar’s Catering.
