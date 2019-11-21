With many schools on break and families traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum will have special hours and activities for museum entry and the Ropes Challenge Course.
The operation schedule is as follows:
• Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Ropes, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.; Ropes, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
• Monday: closed
• Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Ropes, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Ropes, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Nov. 28: closed
• Nov. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Ropes, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Nov. 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Ropes, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Dec. 1: Noon to 5 p.m.; Ropes, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The museum’s Education Team will host programming events throughout the week.
• Learning Lab: Changing Planets: Explore the many ways that Earth changes. Learn why some volcanoes are explosive and others are much quieter. Investigate why water flows and how it changes the surface of a planet. Look at other planets to see how they change as well. Each participant will earn a badge in honor of their new shape-shifting abilities. This session is offered 9 a.m. to noon Friday or Saturday. Fee is $13 for members, $17 for non-members; advance registration is required.
• Hands-On Science: Money Math: Counting and managing money is one skill everyone needs. Young women from DECA at Terre Haute North Vigo High School will conduct a money management challenge. Guests will be given fake money to spend at life stations around the museum. Will they have enough to buy food, get a car, and take care of their pets? Find out from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Fee is included with admission.
• Tot Time: The Gingerbread Man: Participants will run, run as fast as they can to sniff, taste, touch, listen and look at the science fun with “The Gingerbread Man.” Tot Time is an interactive, educational program for ages 2 through 5 and their caregiver that includes story time, hands-on learning activities and an opportunity to explore museum exhibits afterward. Parent participation is mandatory, and a parent/child ratio of 1:3 is required. Admission is included with registration.
• Hands-On Science: Thank You, Earth: Planet Earth provides a lot to be thankful for — water, air, beauty, materials uses to create things. Stop in from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Nov. 29 and 30 to experiment with ways to help take care of Earth. Fee included with admission.
The museum will resume its regular operating schedule on Dec. 3.
Admission is free for museum members and children under 24 months. Regular admission is $8 for adults and children over 24 months.
For more information, visit thchildrensmuseum.com or call 812-235-5548.
