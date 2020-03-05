In celebration of the great Dr. Seuss, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum is hosting a quirky First Friday celebration.
Ages 2 and older can attend events scheduled 5 to 8 p.m.
There will be multiple hands-on activities, including Stack the Cats Hats, Fizzy Eggs and Ham, One Fish, Two Fish, Butter Battle, and The Lorax Loves the Environment.
Children will engineer Cat in the Hat by using various materials, create their own version of green eggs and ham with a chemical reaction, calculate fish math and formulate magic milk, make and sample butter, and create the Earth on coffee filters which magically changes color. There also will be cake.
This First Friday celebration includes a $5 special admission for ages 2 and older. Museum members receive free admission.
The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is at the corner of Eighth Street and Wabash Avenue. Museum admission also is free for children under 24 months. Regular admission is $8 for adults and children over 24 months. Families who participate in qualifying assistance programs can enroll in the Access Pass program, which allows them to visit the museum for $2 per family member per visit.
For more information, visit http://thchildrensmuseum.com, email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com or call 812-235-5548.
