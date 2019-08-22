With school back in session, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum has announced its hours for the 2019-20 school year. The museum will continue opening at 9 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
“Our guests have really enjoyed being able to access the museum earlier in the day,” Jamie McDowell, director of operations, said. “For many young families this fall, getting an older child off to school then bringing the younger sibling straight to the museum shortly thereafter without waiting until 10 a.m. can be very helpful.”
2019-20 school year operation schedule
n Mondays: Closed
n Tuesdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Ropes closed
n Wednesdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Ropes closed
n Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Ropes closed
n Fridays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Ropes open 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
n Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Ropes open 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
n Sundays: Noon to 5 p.m.; Ropes open 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The museum will have special hours on Columbus Day, Veterans Day, the day after Thanksgiving, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day as well as Mondays, Dec. 23 and 30 during holiday break.
The museum also will partner with Downtown Terre Haute First Fridays and stay open until 8 p.m. School year hours run now through May 31.
The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is at the corner of Eighth Street and Wabash Avenue. Admission is free for members and children under 24 months. Regular admission is $8 for adults and children over 24 months. Families who participate in qualifying assistance programs can enroll in the Access Pass program, which allows them to visit the museum for $2 per family member per visit. To learn more about this program, visit thchildrensmuseum.com/join/accesspass.
For more details, contact the museum through thchildrensmuseum.com, emailinfo@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com or by calling 812-235-5548.
