Farmersburg author Darrell Case’s children’s book “Abigail, Queen of Natronia” is up against hundreds of authors worldwide for the prestigious 2019 Author Academy Award. Case’s book touches on a young girl’s ability to overcome her physical limitations and win the admiration of the kingdom of Natronia.
Emily-Jane Hills Orford, a reviewer for Readers’ Favorite, gave Case’s book a five star rating. The highest a book can receive.
Orford said in part: “Darrell Case’s picture book story, ‘Abigail, Queen of Natronia,’ is a delightful tale, full of many important lessons for young readers. The most important lesson is that beauty, true beauty, comes from inside a person, not from how the person looks. There are also lessons on bullying and not judging others by their differences. This fairy tale about a young woman, who is a writer of fairy tales, is a story within a story, and will certainly delight readers both young and old. With simple language, colorful illustrations and a marvelous plot, this story is, in itself, beautiful both inside and out.”
“Abigail Queen of Natronia” has been well received with over 109,000 views on bedtime.com. Just one of the websites to host Case’s books.
Each year the finalists in the 16 categories are invited to a prestigious ceremony at the Hilton in Columbus, Ohio. Last year Case’s book “Tales from My Back Porch” was one of 10 finalists in the general fiction category. “This year my goal is to attend the awards ceremony and win,” Case said.
Rusty Wheels Media recently added Case to their stable of authors and signed him for a three-book contract. His new book, “Hemingway’s Typewriter,” will be released by Rusty Wheels in the next few months.
To help Case win this award vote for “Abigail, Queen of Natronia” in the children’s category at https://authoracademyawards.com/vote2019. Voting will end at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on Aug. 1.
