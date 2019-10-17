Champions of Magic today in Hatfield Hall

Britain’s best magicians are bringing their mind-blowing brand of hocus pocus to Rose-Hulman’s Hatfield Hall at 7:30 p.m. today.
Champions of Magic includes five magicians who have dazzled audiences around the world with up-close magic, mega illusions, stunning mind reading and dramatic escapes.
“A lot of people have seen magic on television or up close at a restaurant, but it’s really much better to see a show on a stage like this,” said Alex McAleer, the show’s master mind reader.
Champions of Magic also includes a lot of comedy, leaving audience members laughing as well as amazed at what they’ve seen, McAleer added.
Large TV screens bring the up-close magic into full view for everyone at the show. And audience participation means anyone can become part of the entertainment.
Champions of Magic have performed sold-out shows around the world, including a run in London’s West End. Broadway World called the troupe “five of the world’s finest magicians” and NBC described them as “the most incredible show.” The group’s YouTube videos have more than 30 million views.
Champions of Magic is appropriate for all ages.
Tickets are $42 for adults and $37 for those under 18. VIP tickets are $92 and include premium seating, a T-shirt, poster, and lanyard allowing front-of-the-line access to post-show meet-and-greet with the cast.
Get tickets online at www.hatfieldhall.com or by calling 812-877-8544. The ticket desk in Hatfield Hall is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before the show if seats remain available.
