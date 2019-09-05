The vision for Celebrate Praise is to provide an opportunity for the Body of Christ, within driving distance of the Linn Park Amphitheater, to come together with no other agenda than to worship the Lord Jesus.
On Sunday, Celebrate Praise will be held at the Amphitheater, 14 N. Mill Street, Martinsville, Illinois. The Martinsville Bible Church Worship Team will open the event beginning at 7 p.m. with Jake Hoult & the Casey Methodist Church Worship Team following.
There will be no food for purchase, but bring lawn chairs for an evening of worshipping the Lord Jesus.
Elevate Praise will continue meeting on the first Sunday of the month throughout this year. In the colder months they will meet in an indoor location yet to be determined. They plan to begin meeting the first Saturday of the month through the summer months of 2020, beginning in May at the Linn Park Amphitheater.
The Oct. 6 event will be held at the Linn Park Amphitheater, Martinsville with Bob Lovell leading worship. If weather permits, the event will be held on the stage. If not, it will be in the dressing room of the Amphitheater. To stay updated, see https://www.facebook.com/elevatepraise/, or martinsvillelinnparkamphitheater.com.
