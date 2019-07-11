Catholic Charities hosting 'Cookies & Canvas' event

Catholic Charities in Terre Haute will host a “Cookies & Canvas for Christmas” event on July 27 in the Ryves Youth Center at 1356 Locust St.
Participants can enjoy fresh-made cookies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while they paint an ornament-adorned Rudolph.
Cost is $30 for an 11- by 14-inch canvas or $35 for 16- by 20-inch canvas. Proceeds will be used to help more than 350 families through Catholic Charities Christmas Store.
Reservation deadline is July 19. Call 812-232-1447, option 3; or register and pay at paypal.me/annierittenberg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.