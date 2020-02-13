Performances of “Matilda,” the spring production at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Illinois, are set for 7 p.m. CDT March 20, 21, 27 and 28, and at 2 p.m. on March 22.
Inspired by the twisted genius of author Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning musical “revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life,” states a release from the college.
Sixth-grade student Mallory Mosbey leads the cast in the title role of Matilda Wormwood. LTC stage newcomer Mike Clark makes his debut as Mr. Wormwood, a used car salesman and Matilda’s dishonest and stupid father. Last seen on the LTC stage in the 2004 production of “Smokey Joe’s Café,” Paige Layman returns playing Mrs. Wormwood, Matilda’s shallow and obnoxious mother. Another new face to the LTC stage is former LTC baseball player, Tyler Rehmel, in the role of Rudolpho, Mrs. Wormwood’s flamboyant Latin dance partner. Newton Community High School student, Riley Hart, rounds out the Wormwood family as Michael, Matilda’s television-obsessed teenage brother.
Matilda fulfills her thirst for knowledge and imagination during her frequent trips to the library, where she tells stories to an eccentric librarian, Mrs. Phelps, played by LTC stage veteran Kathleen Moore. An escapologist, played by Robinson High School student Colby McGahey, and an acrobat, played by seventh-grader Callie Reid, are the characters created in Matilda’s imagination.
Ms. Honey, Matilda’s timid yet compassionate classroom teacher, is played by Robinson High School senior Nyah Shulte. Several area youths will appear on stage as Matilda’s classmates, including Kate Rehmel (Lavender), Sicily Rawlings (Amanda), Ashtyn Reid (Alice), Lyla Stewart (Hortensia), Jasleen Sharma (Erica), Cole Rehmel (Nigel) and Baylor Forman (Tommy). Joining the cast from Marshall North Elementary School in the role of Bruce, Matilda’s classmate who is forced to eat an entire chocolate cake as a punishment, is sixth-grade student Simon Wood. Additional classmates are played by Madisyn Redman, Isabelle Sutfin, Carlie Bradbury, Morgan Graupmann, Alexa Rank, Tessa Branson, Shelby Branson and Ella Bunten. Sam Mikeworth, Robinson native and fourth-grade teacher in Lawrenceville, holds down the comedic role of Ms. Agatha Trunchbull, former Olympic hammer thrower and headmistress who detests and mistreats the children in her school.
Returning to the stage is John Sutfin, playing the role of the Russian mob boss Sergei, who hunts down Mr. Wormwood for odometer fraud. He is accompanied by two Russian henchmen, played by LTC college students Jordon Rutan and Braeton Davis.
Additional cast members include Abigail Metheny (children’s entertainer), Braden Hook (doctor/dance competition judge), Vickie Becker (nurse/salsa dancer), Tom Moore and Trey Reid (parents/salsa dancers), Cyndi Rehmel and Jamie Cox (parents/nurses/salsa dancers), Ryan Pinkston and Becky Miller (parents/nurses/dance competition judges), and Christy Stewart (salsa dancer).
The show will be under the direction of Tara Gallion and music director Sandra Nichols. Bringing the show to life behind the scenes will be Cary Schiller (costumer), Larry Quick (scenic projection operator), Chris Blair (lighting designer), Nichole Logan (assistant lighting designer), Paige Layman (choreographer), Tom Cooper (sound operator), Spencer Roe-Weaver (sound operator), Lori McMillen (costumer/seamstress) and Laurel Preston (stage manager); Allison Day, Alaina Harp, Jacob Servison and Olivia Teska (running crew); Summer Agan, Bethany Dunlap and Mindy Evans (costume/makeup crew); and Michael Johnston (tech booth assistant) and Marty Kirk (Russian language coach).
Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students, and go on sale March 9. Performing Arts Angels can reserve tickets beginning Feb. 26 by contacting the Performing Arts Office at 618-544-8657, ext. 1433. Angels also are invited to a reception beginning 30 minutes before showtime on March 20 in LTC’s Lincoln Room.
