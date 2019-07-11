Historical District 12 Points in Terre Haute will come alive Saturday with a car show sponsored by the 12 Points Revitalization Initiative Inc.
The first-ever 12 Points Car Show will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. just south of Maple Avenue by Harmony Hall at 1257 Lafayette Ave. Admission is free.
During the day’s activities a silent auction will be conducted. Food vendors also will be available.
There will be a live broadcast from radio station WUZA 96.9 as well as a salute to the American flag at noon by the Rockville VFW Color Guard with Saretta Brown and the Voices of the Lilly.
Registration for a car, truck or bike is set for 9 a.m. to noon on the day of the show and it is $20 to register.
Car show judging and activities will be from noon to 3 p.m. with the silent auction concluding at 2 p.m.
Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. with the Best of Show, Mayor’s Choice and 29 other main awards.
The event is co-hosted by River Rat Rodders. Trophies are being sponsored by Scott’s Custom Colors and Silver Birch.
This event will be the first of many to showcase the 12 Points Revitalization Initiative’s efforts to bring back activities and awareness to the new growth and restoration that has started in Historic 12 Points.
For more details email 12PRI2019@gmail.com or like 12 Points Car Show on Facebook.
