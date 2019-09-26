Calvary's Cause to be featured at bluegrass jam

Calvary’s Cause will be the featured band at the National Crossroads Bluegrass and Acoustic Music Association monthly bluegrass jam at 7 p.m. Saturday in Moench Hall at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Calvary’s Cause is a bluegrass gospel group from Terre Haute. Their repertoire includes gospel, instrumental, and old-time bluegrass numbers. Their mission is simple: Sing of the love and salvation offered by Jesus Christ. Lead singer and guitarist Grant Utley is the pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Terre Haute. His oldest son, Collin, sings harmony and plays banjo and dobro, while his next oldest son, Alex, sings harmony and plays mandolin. Linus Thomas plays bass.
All are encouraged to being instruments and jam in the halls.
For more information call 812-877-3382.
