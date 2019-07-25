Mike Porter and his duet partner, Marsha Banning, will appear Saturday at the Boot City Opry in Terre Haute.
Natives of Southern Illinois, Porter and Banning, a brother and sister duet, have been named duo of the year four consecutive years by the Illinois Country Music Association. He also has been awarded Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year by the association.
The Mike Porter show, accompanied by the Panther Creek Band, presents a great variety of music with most songs dating back to the 50s and 60s era.
Songs performed through-out the evening will include The Platters hit “Only You” and Banning’s presentation of the Patsy Montance hit “I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart.”
Porter and Banning are regular entertainers at the Gym Bob’s Jamboree Show in Bible Grove, Illinois and venues throughout the Midwest. He has recorded a number of CDs and opened for entertainers such as Clay Walker, Joe Diffie, Loretta Lynn and many others.
Showtime 7 is p.m. General admission is $15.
Boot City Opry is at 11904 S. U.S. 41.
For more details, call 812-299-8521.
