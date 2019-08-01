Footlite Musicals will present the second production in its 64th season with “Bring It On,” running Aug. 9 through 11, and Aug. 15 through 18. This Young Artists production is performed by actors age 13 through 18.
Indianapolis’ oldest continuing community theater presents its productions at its home theater, the Hedback Community Theater, 1847 N. Alabama St.
Curtain time for its Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees have a 2:30 p.m. curtain. The Aug. 17 performance at 7:30 p.m. will also be signed for deaf patrons.
Nominated for the Tony Award for Best Musical, “Bring It On” is about the cutthroat world of competitive cheerleading meeting the fierce rivalries of high school politics and romance. Bitingly relevant, sprinkled with sass and inspired by the hit film of the same name, “Bring It On” takes audiences on a high-flying journey that is filled with the complexities of friendships, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness.
The musical has a book by Jeff Whitty, music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Amanda Green.
Produced by Susan Bott and directed by Ed Trout, with musical direction by Christina Johnson and choreography by Rick and Chris Barber, the production stars Sierra Shelton, Sophia Hughes, Addison Bartley, Erin Vaughan, Nathan Brown, Jaelynn Keating, Evan Vaughn, Katherine Felli, Bailey Harmon, Devin McDuffy, Devon Cummings and Maxwell Catlow.
Individual admission prices for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances are $25 for adults and $15 for youth 17 and younger.
The Thursday and first Sunday performances are $15 for all seats. Tickets can be purchased at footlite.org or by phone at 317-926-6630.
Members pay $20 at regular performances and $10 at bargain performances.
Tickets also are on sale through Footlite’s website for the rest of the 2019-20 season, including “Ragtime,” Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” “First Date,” “Fun Home” and “Mamma Mia.”
For more details, contact the Footlite box office at boxoffice@footlite.org or at 317-926-6630.
