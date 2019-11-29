Bridgeton will host its annual Country Christmas celebration starting today.
This weekend, and again Dec. 6 through 8, shops will be open and full of gifts. The 1878 Barn, Collom’s General Store and the Artisans Barn at the Mill will be open and full of vendors. The Olde Bridgeton School will be open the second weekend.
Kids can visit Santa from 1 to 3 p.m. both Saturdays and Sundays in the 1822 Case Log Cabin. All can enjoy a chicken and noodles dinner in Collom’s General Store.
Shoppers both weekends can visit the Bridgeton Mill for food and organic stone ground products; and the 1878 House, 1822 Log Cabin and Old Barn for gifts, antiques and handmade crafts. Bill Robison and his dulcimer will provide Christmas music in the 1878 Barn. Carriage rides will be given this weekend only.
On Dec. 7, Olde Bridgeton School will host Heartbreak Elvis. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first of two sets starting at 7. Cost is $10 per ticket; free for children under age 8. Proceeds will go to replace the school gym floor.
Hours for Country Christmas are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Sundays. There’s no admission and plenty of free parking.
Bridgeton is nine miles south of Rockville, or take Indiana 59 North from Brazil to the Bridgeton highway sign, or travel east of Rosedale for eight miles. From either direction, follow the road signs. For more information call 765-548-2136.
